Arvind Laddha appointed as CEO of Mercer India

Global health, wealth and career consulting firm Mercer on March 14 has announced the appointment of Arvind Laddha as its chief executive officer (CEO) for its India operations. Laddha is currently the deputy CEO of insurance broking firm JLT Independent.

Laddha will join Mercer’s India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) zone leadership team and will report to Mustafa Faizani, Mercer’s CEO for the IMETA zone.

In his new role, Laddha will be responsible for driving Mercer's growth in India, for focusing on emerging market opportunities and expanding current client relationships.

During his tenure at JLT, Laddha led the employee benefits practice in India and served as chief financial officer (CFO) establishing its global employee benefits analytics centre of excellence.

"Laddha’s extensive background health and benefits consulting as well as wealth management will further strengthen Mercer’s brand locally, and in turn be instrumental in accelerating our growth and portfolio in this market," said Faizani.

Mercer said that the appointment will become effective of the closing of the transaction between Mercer’s parent company, Marsh & McLennan Companies and JLT, which remains subject to the receipt of certain anti-trust and financial regulatory approvals.