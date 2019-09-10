App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley's life inspires us to work harder for nation: PM Modi

'He was a multi-faceted personality. I miss his presence,' Modi said at a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 paid glowing tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away last month, saying his life "inspires us to work harder for the nation". Describing Jaitley as a "very close friend", Modi said he was a "stalwart blessed with so much talent".

"He was a multi-faceted personality. I miss his presence," Modi said at a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

"Jaitley ji had health ailments but if one spoke to him, he was more concerned about the nation. Serving the nation energised him," he said.

Close

Modi said whatever work Jaitley got, he added tremendous value to that.

related news

"We will all remember so many memories with Arun ji. His life inspires us to work harder for the nation," the prime minister said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.