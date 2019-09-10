Arun Jaitley's life inspires us to work harder for nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 paid glowing tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away last month, saying his life "inspires us to work harder for the nation". Describing Jaitley as a "very close friend", Modi said he was a "stalwart blessed with so much talent".

"He was a multi-faceted personality. I miss his presence," Modi said at a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

"Jaitley ji had health ailments but if one spoke to him, he was more concerned about the nation. Serving the nation energised him," he said.

Modi said whatever work Jaitley got, he added tremendous value to that.