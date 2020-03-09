App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-CAA protests: Allahabad HC orders removal of 'highly unjust' roadside banners put up by UP govt

The state police has put up several hoardings across Lucknow identifying those accused of violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in December last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A day after the Allahabad High Court termed as "highly unjust" the putting up of roadside banners with photographs and information of people asked to pay compensation for damage to property during anti-CAA protests, it has ordered for their removal.

On March 8, the HC had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for putting them up and had hoped that they will be removed. However, the UP government had asserted that it was a "deterrent" action and the court should not interfere in such a matter.

The court, which had on March 7 taken suo motu cognizance of the issue, had reserved its order till March 9.

Taking up the matter on March 8, a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha termed the action of Uttar Pradesh authorities as "highly unjust" and said it was an absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals.

The state police has put up several hoardings across Lucknow identifying those accused of violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in December last year.

The names, photographs and residential addresses of the accused are listed in the hoardings and they have been asked to pay for the damage to public and private property within a stipulated time or have their properties seized by the district administration.

Many of these people said they fear for their safety.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 02:58 pm

