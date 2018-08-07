All you need to know about the All India motor vehicle strike today

The workers are demanding a withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle Amendment bill, cancelling a hike in insurance premium and restricting price hike of petroleum products.
A considerable number of commercial vehicles, including private buses and taxis, will stay off the road in the country as the All India Motor Transport Organisation is observing a one-day strike on August 7.
Here's all you need to know about the All India Motor Transport Organisation strike:
> The workers are demanding a withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2018, a cancellation in a hike in insurance premium and a restriction in a price hike of petroleum products.
Haryana Roadways State Transport is observing a one-day strike today against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill and the state govt's decision to include private buses in its fleet. Visuals from Panchkula bus stand. pic.twitter.com/KIBUxytczJ
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
Kerala: People face trouble in commuting as Kerala State Road Transport Corporation joint trade union committee is on a 24-hour token strike today against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill. Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/7oc7ezbjOi— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018