Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about the All India motor vehicle strike today

The workers are demanding a withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle Amendment bill, cancelling a hike in insurance premium and restricting price hike of petroleum products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A considerable number of commercial vehicles, including private buses and taxis, will stay off the road in the country as the All India Motor Transport Organisation is observing a one-day strike on August 7.

Here's all you need to know about the All India Motor Transport Organisation strike: 

> The workers are demanding a withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2018, a cancellation in a hike in insurance premium and a  restriction in a price hike of petroleum products.

> Except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), trade unions of various transportation bodies such as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Haryana Roadways State Transport, among others, are observing the one-day strike across India.

 > Automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts shops and driving school owners and staff are also participating in the strike.


> The Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, and now Rajya Sabha needs to give its nod.



> The Bill proposes to allow private players to enter the public transport arena in a big way and allow the Centre to take away certain powers of the state governments.


> The Bill states that only branded company spares are to be used, a decision which labour organisations fear will affect small-scale enterprises in the automobile manufacturing sector and dealers.




> Other proposals include that servicing and repairing works would be done only in company service centres. This has led to fears that lakhs of roadside mechanics will lose their livelihoods.

> The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is supporting the workers of the motor vehicle federation among others in their call for a day-long national strike on August 7.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 10:28 am

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

