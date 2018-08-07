All you need to know about the All India motor vehicle strike today

A considerable number of commercial vehicles, including private buses and taxis, will stay off the road in the country as the All India Motor Transport Organisation is observing a one-day strike on August 7.

Here's all you need to know about the All India Motor Transport Organisation strike:

> The workers are demanding a withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2018, a cancellation in a hike in insurance premium and a restriction in a price hike of petroleum products.



Haryana Roadways State Transport is observing a one-day strike today against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill and the state govt's decision to include private buses in its fleet. Visuals from Panchkula bus stand.

> Except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), trade unions of various transportation bodies such as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Haryana Roadways State Transport, among others, are observing the one-day strike across India.

> Automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts shops and driving school owners and staff are also participating in the strike.

> The Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, and now Rajya Sabha needs to give its nod.



Kerala: People face trouble in commuting as Kerala State Road Transport Corporation joint trade union committee is on a 24-hour token strike today against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill. Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram.



> The Bill proposes to allow private players to enter the public transport arena in a big way and allow the Centre to take away certain powers of the state governments.

> The Bill states that only branded company spares are to be used, a decision which labour organisations fear will affect small-scale enterprises in the automobile manufacturing sector and dealers.

> Other proposals include that servicing and repairing works would be done only in company service centres. This has led to fears that lakhs of roadside mechanics will lose their livelihoods.

> The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is supporting the workers of the motor vehicle federation among others in their call for a day-long national strike on August 7.