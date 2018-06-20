All you need to know about J&K Governor NN Vohra, who's ruling the state for the 4th time

After Mehbooba Mufti's resignation, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Narinder Nath Vohra has taken charge of the state for the fourth time.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

This is the fourth time in 10 years that J&K has been placed under governor's rule. Vohra is the only UPA-appointed governor who has not been asked to resign after the NDA came to power in 2014.

The 82-year-old retired IAS officer has been the state's governor since 2008 and is due to retire on June 25, 2018.

However, it seems like he could be asked by the Centre to stay on as governor until the Amarnath Yatra ends in August.

From February 2003, until he took over as Governor of the state, Vohra served as the Centre's interlocutor in Kashmir.

Vohra has held several positions in public service. He served as the Union Home Secretary from 1993 to 1994, and as Defence Secretary in 1990. He was the Principal Secretary to Prime Minsiter IK Gujral from 1997-98.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee is an alumnus of Punjab University.