App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 20, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar, PAN mandatory for customs broker licence: Tax department

According to the Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018, notified by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) recently, an applicant seeking to get a licence for customs broker should hold Aadhaar as well as PAN card.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The revenue department has made unique identity number Aadhaar and PAN mandatory for persons seeking a customs broker licence, according to a notification. 'Customs broker' is a person licensed to act as an agent on behalf of importer/exporter for transaction of business relating to entry or departure of conveyances or goods at any customs station, including audit.

According to the Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018, notified by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) recently, an applicant seeking to get a licence for customs broker should hold Aadhaar as well as PAN card.

The Directorate General of Performance Management, as per the regulations, in the month of April of every year invites applications for conducting examination and subsequent grant of licence to act as customs broker.

The licence issued under the regulations is valid for 10 years.

A broker is obliged to verify identity of the client and functioning at the declared address by using "reliable, independent, authentic documents, data or information".

The regulations further said that a customs broker should hire only those persons who have at least passed 12th standard and possess Aadhaar.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #PAN #tax department

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.