you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

71% feel press freedom under threat in India: Survey

The firm said more than 75,000 people across 19 states and the NCR took part in the poll.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 71 per cent people feel that press freedom is threatened in India, according to a new poll. Neta app, a technology platform that lets users rate and review politicians, conducted a poll to get people's opinion with respect to freedom of press in the country.

The firm said more than 75,000 people across 19 states and the NCR took part in the poll.

It found that 71 per cent respondents feel press freedom is threatened in India, 26 per cent feel that freedom of press is adequate, while 3 per cent could not give an opinion.

"As per our data, this sentiment is highest in northern states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, and lowest in southern states like Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu,” said Pratham Mittal, founder of the Neta app.

According to the survey, 88.89 per cent respondents from Jharkhand feel press freedom is threatened in India, while the figure stood at 55 per cent for Telangana.
