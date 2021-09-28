MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

7 electric vehicle charging stations to come up in Bhubaneswar

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways, they said.

PTI
September 28, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Seven charging stations will be installed in Bhubaneswar soon, as the administration aims to have a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles across the city, officials said.

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways, they said.

A virtual meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh to discuss EV charging stations for public and private transport vehicles.

In the first phase, seven charging stations at various places in the city, including near the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital, will be installed, the officials said on Monday.

During the meeting, EV manufacturers also discussed measures adopted by cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, they added.
PTI
Tags: #Bhubaneswar #Charging-Stations #Current Affairs #Electric Vehicle #India
first published: Sep 28, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.