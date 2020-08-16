172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|4g-mobile-internet-services-restored-in-2-districts-in-jammu-and-kashmir-on-trial-basis-5713151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

4G mobile Internet services restored in 2 districts in Jammu and Kashmir on trial basis

According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department, the high-speed mobile data services will be restored in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur of Jammu region with immediate effect.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

High-speed mobile Internet services were restored on a trial basis in one district each in Kashmir and Jammu regions over a year after the facility was suspended, according to an official order on August 16.

The resumption of 4G Internet services on mobile devices came days after the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the matter was considering allowing the facility on a trial basis in two districts of the Union Territory.

According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department, the high-speed mobile data services will be restored in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur of Jammu region with immediate effect.

Close

The order shall remain valid till September 8 next month, it said.

The order said that high-speed Internet will be provided to post-paid subscribers while pre-paid customers would be able to enjoy the benefit of the services only after completing the verification process.

The rest of Jammu and Kashmir will enjoy only 2G services.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir before the Centre's announcement on August 5 last year that the special status of the state would be abrogated and it would be split into two Union Territories.

Later, low-speed Internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.