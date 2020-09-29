172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|2g-scam-delhi-hc-allows-cbi-ed-pleas-for-early-hearing-on-appeals-5900271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

2G scam: Delhi HC allows CBI, ED pleas for early hearing on appeals

Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2.30 pm.

PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2.30 pm.

The probe agencies have sought early hearing of their leave to appeal’, listed for October 12.

Close

Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.

The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #2G scam #A Raja #CBI #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #Enforcement Department #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.