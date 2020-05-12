App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

2G internet services restored in 8 of Kashmir's 10 districts

Mobile internet services at 2G speed were restored in the Kashmir valley, except Pulwama and Shopian districts, hours after the Supreme Court ruled out the immediate restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mobile internet services at 2G speed were restored in the Kashmir valley, except Pulwama and Shopian districts, hours after the Supreme Court ruled out the immediate restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

2G internet services on mobile platforms were restored in eight of the 10 districts of Kashmir late on Monday night, five days after the services were suspended in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district last Wednesday.

Ordering restoration of 2G internet services, Principal Secretary, Home Shaleen Kabra maintained that high-speed internet can be used by inimical elements to coordinate terror attacks or incite people by circulating propaganda material.

The Supreme Court on Monday, while refusing to issue orders for restoration of 4G services on mobile devices in Jammu and Kashmir, directed formation of a special committee to address the contentions raised by the petitioners.

related news

All internet services were snapped in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 4 last year, hours before the Centre announced the decision to bifurcate the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The internet services have since been restored in a phased manner, but the speed is extremely slow, which inhibits exchange of large files like videos, high-resolution pictures and live-streaming of educational classes.

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:53 am

tags #2G #India #Internet #Kashmir

