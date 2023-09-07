How to Move to Canada with an Open Work Permit

Are you an H-1B worker in the US who is tired of the uncertainty and stress of the visa lottery, renewals, and layoffs? Do you dream of living and working in a country that welcomes immigrants and values diversity? If so, you might want to consider applying for a Canadian open work permit for Canada PR Visa.

Canada is one of the most popular destinations for skilled workers from around the world. It has a strong economy, a high quality of life, a universal health care system, and a multicultural society. It also has a friendly and flexible immigration system that offers various pathways for permanent residency and citizenship.

One of these pathways is the open work permit, which is a special type of work permit that allows you to work for any employer in Canada without needing a job offer or an LMIA (Labor Market Impact Assessment). You can also bring your spouse and children with you, and they can apply for their own work permits as well.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, it’s not. In fact, Canada has recently opened up this option for H-1B holders who are currently living in the US. This means that you can apply for an open work permit online and move to Canada within a few months.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for an open work permit, you have to meet the following requirements:

• You must possess a valid H-1B visa.

• You must be currently living in the US

• You must have a valid passport.

• You must have proof of your residence in the US, such as an I-94 form, a recent utility bill, or a tax report.

• You must have a photo of your H-1B visa stamp on your passport. Note: You cannot apply if you don’t have this stamp, even if you are on the H-1B status.

Application Process

To apply for Canada Immigration under open work permit, you need to follow these steps:

• Visit the official website of the Canadian Government for Immigration under “H-1B visa holder work permit” and scroll down to the section “Apply online through the IRCC portal”:

• Create or generate an account or sign in with your existing one.

• Fill out the online application form and upload the required documents, such as your passport, your H-1B visa stamp photo, your proof of residence in the US, and your biometric information.

• Pay the application fee similar to Canada PR Visa

• Submit the application and wait for the confirmation mail.• Book your biometric appointment as soon as possible.

Note: Your application will be refused if you don’t complete this step.

• Check the status of your application through the online portal.

• Wait for the approval letter; you will get an email.

Validity Period

The open work permit is valid for up to 3 years, depending on your passport expiry date. Note: You cannot extend it after 3 years, but you can apply for another visa by then.

Benefits

The open work permit has many benefits for H-1B holders who want to move to Canada, such as:

• You can work for any employer in Canada in any occupation or industry.• Can apply for permanent residency and citizenship after meeting the eligibility criteria.

Next Steps

If you are interested in applying for an open work permit, don’t wait too long. The Canadian government has only opened up 10,000 spots for this pathway, and they might fill up quickly. So hurry up and submit your application before it’s too late.

