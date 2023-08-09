How to apply for a skilled visa in Australia: 190 & 491 Visas

Are you looking for a life and work opportunity in Australia with your skills? If so, you may be eligible for one of the two popular skilled visa options: the Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190) or the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491). These visas allow you to obtain permanent residency or provisional residency in Australia, depending on your circumstances and preferences. However, to apply for these visas, you must have an occupation on the relevant Australia skilled occupation list. In this post, we will explain the main features, and requirements, and how you can apply for them.

What is the Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190)?

The Subclass 190 Skilled Nominated Visa is a permanent visa for skilled workers who have a points-based assessment and a nomination from an Australian State or Territory government. This visa allows you to:





stay in Australia permanently



work and study in Australia



travel to and from Australia repeatedly for a period of five years



sponsor eligible relatives for permanent residency



apply for Australian citizenship, if eligible





must have an occupation in the relevant occupation list



have your nominated occupation positively assessed by the relevant assessing authority to confirm your skills



be under 45 years of age



attain a score of at least 65 points on the points test



have at least competent English (or equivalent)



get nominated from a State or Territory government



submit an expression of interest (EOI) through SkillSelect



obtaining an invitation issued by the Department of Home Affairs



meet health and character requirements





Checking your eligibility and points score



Obtaining a skill assessment and an English test result (if required)



Researching the State or Territory nomination requirements and availability



Submitting an EOI through SkillSelect



getting an invite from the Home Affairs Department



Applying for the visa online within 60 days of receiving the invitation



Providing supporting documents and making the required payment for the visa.



Waiting for a decision regarding your visa application.

To apply for this visa, you must meet the following 190 visa requirements:The application process involves:The processing time for this visa varies depending on the demand and complexity of each case. The current processing time is 9 to 12 months for 75% of applications.

The visa fee for this visa is AUD 4,115 for the main applicant, plus additional charges for dependents and biometrics.

What is the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491)?

The Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491), also known as the 491 visa Australia, is a points-tested provisional visa for skilled workers who are nominated by an Australian State or Territory government or sponsored by an eligible relative who resides in a designated regional area of Australia. This visa allows you to:





stay in Australia for 5 years



live, work, and study within a designated regional area of Australia



travel to and from Australia as frequently as desired during the validity of the visa



apply for permanent residency through the Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) Visa (Subclass 191) after living, working and studying in a regional area for at least 3 years





have an occupation on the relevant Australia skilled occupation list



have a positive evaluation of your skills in the occupation you have nominated from the relevant assessing authority



be under 45 years of age



Achieve a minimum score of 65 points on the points test



have at least competent English (or equivalent)



be nominated by a State or Territory government or sponsored by an eligible relative living in a designated regional area of Australia



submit an expression of interest (EOI) through SkillSelect



receive an invitation from the Department of Home Affairs prompting you to apply for the visa



meet health and character requirements

To apply for this 491 visa Australia offers, you must:

The application process is similar to the 190 visa, except that you need to obtain a nomination or sponsorship from a State or Territory government or an eligible relative before you can apply for the visa.

The processing time for this visa also varies depending on the demand and complexity of each case. The current processing time is 9 to 12 months for 75% of applications.

The visa fee for this visa is AUD 4,115 for the main applicant, plus additional charges for dependents and biometrics.

