How to apply for a skilled visa in Australia: 190 & 491 Visas

Are you looking for a life and work opportunity in Australia with your skills? If so, you may be eligible for one of the two popular skilled visa options: the Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190) or the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491). These visas allow you to obtain permanent residency or provisional residency in Australia, depending on your circumstances and preferences. However, to apply for these visas, you must have an occupation on the relevant Australia skilled occupation list. In this post, we will explain the main features, and requirements, and how you can apply for them.
What is the Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190)?
The Subclass 190 Skilled Nominated Visa is a permanent visa for skilled workers who have a points-based assessment and a nomination from an Australian State or Territory government. This visa allows you to:
- stay in Australia permanently
- work and study in Australia
- travel to and from Australia repeatedly for a period of five years
- sponsor eligible relatives for permanent residency
- apply for Australian citizenship, if eligible
To apply for this visa, you must meet the following 190 visa requirements:
- must have an occupation in the relevant occupation list
- have your nominated occupation positively assessed by the relevant assessing authority to confirm your skills
- be under 45 years of age
- attain a score of at least 65 points on the points test
- have at least competent English (or equivalent)
- get nominated from a State or Territory government
- submit an expression of interest (EOI) through SkillSelect
- obtaining an invitation issued by the Department of Home Affairs
- meet health and character requirements
The application process involves:
- Checking your eligibility and points score
- Obtaining a skill assessment and an English test result (if required)
- Researching the State or Territory nomination requirements and availability
- Submitting an EOI through SkillSelect
- getting an invite from the Home Affairs Department
- Applying for the visa online within 60 days of receiving the invitation
- Providing supporting documents and making the required payment for the visa.
- Waiting for a decision regarding your visa application.
The processing time for this visa varies depending on the demand and complexity of each case. The current processing time is 9 to 12 months for 75% of applications.
The visa fee for this visa is AUD 4,115 for the main applicant, plus additional charges for dependents and biometrics.
What is the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491)?
The Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491), also known as the 491 visa Australia, is a points-tested provisional visa for skilled workers who are nominated by an Australian State or Territory government or sponsored by an eligible relative who resides in a designated regional area of Australia. This visa allows you to:
- stay in Australia for 5 years
- live, work, and study within a designated regional area of Australia
- travel to and from Australia as frequently as desired during the validity of the visa
- apply for permanent residency through the Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) Visa (Subclass 191) after living, working and studying in a regional area for at least 3 years
To apply for this 491 visa Australia offers, you must:
- have an occupation on the relevant Australia skilled occupation list
- have a positive evaluation of your skills in the occupation you have nominated from the relevant assessing authority
- be under 45 years of age
- Achieve a minimum score of 65 points on the points test
- have at least competent English (or equivalent)
- be nominated by a State or Territory government or sponsored by an eligible relative living in a designated regional area of Australia
- submit an expression of interest (EOI) through SkillSelect
- receive an invitation from the Department of Home Affairs prompting you to apply for the visa
- meet health and character requirements
The application process is similar to the 190 visa, except that you need to obtain a nomination or sponsorship from a State or Territory government or an eligible relative before you can apply for the visa.
The processing time for this visa also varies depending on the demand and complexity of each case. The current processing time is 9 to 12 months for 75% of applications.
The visa fee for this visa is AUD 4,115 for the main applicant, plus additional charges for dependents and biometrics.
