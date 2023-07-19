Abhinav to Host another Immigration Seminar for PR Visa Hopefuls

.

New Delhi [India], July 22, 2023: Abhinav Immigration, India’s leading immigration consultants and global relocation experts, will host an “immigration for all” seminar to help skilled workers, students, business investors, and families achieve their global migration dreams. The event will be held on July 22, 2023, at Hotel Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi, at 2 p.m.

The seminar included a mix of all types of visas, including skilled, study, family, and business. Discussions will revolve around different types of visas, Australia immigration, IELTS preparation, documentation guidance, work permits, the global job market, in-demand occupations, and more. In addition, they will learn about the latest updates in the realm of immigration. Participants will get a chance to interact with our leading immigration experts and notable speakers with great experience and knowledge of immigration-related matters.

The seminar will present an essential and vibrant ground for immigration hopefuls seeking to move overseas for work, study, and do business. The session will help them develop an understanding of a wide range of immigration streams, including Canada points calculator, and how they can move their skills and business beyond boundaries.

Why attend?





To get the best advice, resources, and tips on migration



Get the best-in-class services related to visa applications, documentation, and processing.



With over 28 years of industry expertise, we know what’s best for you and your family.



Interactive session with leading immigration experts.



Flawless applications for assured results



Hassle-free documentation for Canada, Australia, and UK immigration



Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.