Healing Space | World Happiness Index 2023: How to know if you’re happy

Gayatri
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

What are the measures of happiness, and how do you know if you’re there already?

Without individual mental health balance, there is no collective balancing possible. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

The World Happiness Index 2023 has just been released and India is at 126. We’re just not happy people, it looks like. But at least we are happier than we used to be, at 136.  Finland, no not the same Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway-vala (they are seventh), but sharing a border, Mrs Chatterjee-adjacent, are the happiest people in the world. And they have a loneliness epidemic and don’t even get sunlight for half the year! So, what really is the measure of happiness, both individual and collective?

Well, Afghanistan is the worst ranked. So we can safely say that a repressive regime in which women don’t even get to go to school, have few freedoms and where drought, starvation, and corporal punishment is standard is an unhappy environment, even if you do have a lot of weapons.