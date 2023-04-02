 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fit to Lead | Byju's cofounder Divya Gokulnath: You can't delegate workouts. It's the same with leadership

Chanpreet Khurana
Apr 02, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Divya Gokulnath on growing up in a family where sports was integrated into everyone's routine, her approach to wellbeing and the importance of being seen as a woman leader.

Byju's cofounder Divya Gokulnath says she tries to figure out biking trails whenever she's travelling.

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

A video call with edtech startup Byju's cofounder Divya Gokulnath quickly turns to a discussion on the idea of Eudaemonia - an ancient Greek idea of the holistic pursuit of wellness in everything you do. Eudaemonia "is about living a fulfilling life, a meaningful life. Sort of a deeper happiness or authentic happiness. So it's not just from temporary emotions, but long-term wellbeing, long-term personal growth," Gokulnath says. It's a guiding principle she uses at work and in life, she adds.

Byju's has been on something of a rollercoaster ride these past six months, with some big highs and lows. The company laid off 2,500 employees in October 2022 and over 1,000 in 2023, to cut costs. There was backlash as the company announced in November 2022 that was bringing on Lionel Messi as brand ambassador. Then in December 2022, Bloomberg reported that some lenders to the world's most valued privately held edtech firm also asked it for quicker repayment of part of a $1.2 billion loan, after it missed its September deadline for sharing results for the financial year till March 2022, among other conditions. By the time we talk in mid-March, though, things seem to be on the upswing again - the Hurun Global Rich List 2023 ranked Byju Raveendran and his family 994th on the global list of Indian billionaires (up from 1,005 positions), with a fortune of $3.3 billion, according to the report. The report added that Byju's valuation had tripled in the last three years, from around $8 billion in February 2022 to $22 billion as of October last year.