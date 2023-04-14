 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All street food is not junk. Try golgappas with millet or ragi, and cranberry sauce

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

Quick tips on how to re-create the street favourites in hygienic and healthy ways without compromising on the flavours and presentation

One of the easiest ways to make a dish healthy is by reducing the preservatives and replacing them with fresh ingredients that are seasonal and easily available (Image: Pixabay)

Balanced, blended, and brilliant – three words that perfectly describe the delicious innovations in the street food segment at most upmarket cafés and homemade recipes these days. By replacing some key ingredients and topping it with a multitude of fancy add-ons like superfoods, dry fruits, micro greens, exotic fruits, and vegetables, the street staples are being served on a luxury platter with a twist of healthy cooking and presentation for fitness conscious food lovers for a guilt-free indulgence.

While street food items like pakoras, chola kulcha, puri-bhaji, samosa etc. often fall in the “junk food” category, because they add no nutritional value and are heavy on spices, oil, and fat content, there are also healthier options like dhokla, idli-sambar, corn on cobs, bhelpuri, tandoori tikkas, etc. that are light and easy to digest and can be prepared without much hassle.

With the rise in demand for nutritious comfort food recipes, chefs and industry experts share some quick tips on how to re-create the street favourites in hygienic and healthy ways without compromising on the flavours and presentation.

To make your favourite food healthy, replace or minimise refined flour, refined sugar, and refined salt (Image: PIxabay)