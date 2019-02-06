Reporter's Take | Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Jubilant’ issue

Jubilant Group stocks have been in focus based on developments relating to minority shareholders’ interest.

It was reported earlier on February 5 that the promoters will be charging Jubilant FoodWorks (0.25 percent of net revenue) and Jubilant Life Sciences (0.50 percent of net revenues) a royalty for using the brand ‘Jubilant’.

However, in a late night development, this decision was withdrawn, a move largely seen as a sign of relief for several investors.

"Jubilant Enpro Pvt (a promoter group company) has decided not to charge a corporate brand royalty of 0.25 percent of the consolidated revenue of the company and the same stands withdrawn," the company said in a BSE notification.

Anupa Kujur is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran to discuss everything you need to know about the issue.