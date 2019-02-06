Reporter's Take | Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Jubilant’ issue

Anupa Kujur is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran to discuss everything you need to know about the issue.
Jubilant Group stocks have been in focus based on developments relating to minority shareholders’ interest.
It was reported earlier on February 5 that the promoters will be charging Jubilant FoodWorks (0.25 percent of net revenue) and Jubilant Life Sciences (0.50 percent of net revenues) a royalty for using the brand ‘Jubilant’.
However, in a late night development, this decision was withdrawn, a move largely seen as a sign of relief for several investors.
"Jubilant Enpro Pvt (a promoter group company) has decided not to charge a corporate brand royalty of 0.25 percent of the consolidated revenue of the company and the same stands withdrawn," the company said in a BSE notification.
