Reporter's Take | H1B visa renewals hits slow lane

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with M Saraswathy to discuss the reason behind slowing down of H1B visa renewals.
The issue surrounding the H-1B visa, coveted by Indian IT professionals, is rearing its ugly head again. This time, it is about the declining approval rate for the visas based on the data released by the US Citizenship Immigration Services (USCIS).
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:13 pm