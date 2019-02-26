App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | H1B visa renewals hits slow lane

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with M Saraswathy to discuss the reason behind slowing down of H1B visa renewals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The issue surrounding the H-1B visa, coveted by Indian IT professionals, is rearing its ugly head again. This time, it is about the declining approval rate for the visas based on the data released by the US Citizenship Immigration Services (USCIS).

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with M Saraswathy to discuss the reason behind slowing down of H1B visa renewals.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #EB-5 visa #H1B visa #H1B visa renewals #Reporter’s Take #Travel #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.