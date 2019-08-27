Markets@Moneycontrol | Volatile Week

All eyes remain on the crude movement as well as news from the GST council meet next week.
It was a volatile week for markets and rangebound trade was seen through the week. More consolidation and profit booking could be seen in the week to come. Mixed signals from macro data did not enthuse markets.
All eyes remain on the crude movement as well as news from the GST council meet next week.Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the action on Dalal Street.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:44 pm