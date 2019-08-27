App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Volatile Week

All eyes remain on the crude movement as well as news from the GST council meet next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was a volatile week for markets and rangebound trade was seen through the week. More consolidation and profit booking could be seen in the week to come. Mixed signals from macro data did not enthuse markets.

All eyes remain on the crude movement as well as news from the GST council meet next week.

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the action on Dalal Street.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:44 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Markets@moneycontrol #stocks #video

