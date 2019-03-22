Macro@Moneycontrol | Electric vehicle policy

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol discusses the contours of the policy and explores whether the scheme will put the electric vehicles in the fast lane.
The Union Cabinet had cleared the FAME-II scheme for promotion of electric and hybrid vehicles in February 2019. It is set to be implemented from April 1, 2019.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 10:16 pm