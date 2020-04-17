App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Life during lockdown in London - An Indian perspective

Acclaimed author Amish Tripathi shares the plight of Indians stuck in the UK due to lockdown restrictions in place.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As Director of Nehru Centre in London, acclaimed author Amish Tripathi is witness to the plight of Indians stuck in the UK, unable to make it back home due to the lockdown restrictions in place.

As he pens his fourth book in the Ram Chandra series, Amish said that the world today needs the doctors and scientists more than God. Listen in to this webcast hosted by Network18's Kartik Malhotra for more stories from this master storyteller.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Amish Tripathi #coronavirus #lockdown #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

