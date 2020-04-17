Hello! This is... | Life during lockdown in London - An Indian perspective

As Director of Nehru Centre in London, acclaimed author Amish Tripathi is witness to the plight of Indians stuck in the UK, unable to make it back home due to the lockdown restrictions in place.

As he pens his fourth book in the Ram Chandra series, Amish said that the world today needs the doctors and scientists more than God. Listen in to this webcast hosted by Network18's Kartik Malhotra for more stories from this master storyteller.