you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Mega bank merger and its implications

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss major issues faced by PSU banks and how the mega merger will help the government in realising the $5 trillion economy dream.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 30 unveiled a mega merger plan for public sector banks (PSBs), amalgamating 10 banks into 4.

The consolidation will bring down the total number of public sector banks in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss major issues faced by PSU banks and how the mega merger will help the government in realising the $5 trillion economy dream.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Banks #Economy #Editor's Take #video

