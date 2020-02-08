App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding The New Tax Regime | Managing Money With Moneycontrol

Here is all you need to know about the new tax regime

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax (I-T) regime in her Budget 2020 speech. Here is all you need to know about it.

We answer your questions about what changes have been announced, what deductions are impacted, does it makes sense for you to shift regimes, can you switch back, would you need a tax advisor, and whether your employer has a say in the choice of the regime.

Watch the video for all the details.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Economy #tax regime #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.