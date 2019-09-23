Commodities@Moneycontrol | Nickel prices soar as Indonesia bans exports from January 2020

Here is a roundup of all the key happenings from the commodities market.
Manisha Gupta
Here is a roundup of all the key happenings from the commodities market.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 05:41 pm