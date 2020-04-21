3-Point Analysis | Donald Trump's immigration ban: Decoding its impact on Indians

US President Donald Trump has announced he will order a temporary ban on immigration. The announcement came via twitter saying the ban on immigration will be put through an executive order to combat the coronavirus pandemic and to protect the jobs of American citizens.

Millions of Americans are suffering unemployment after companies shed employees amid nationwide lockdowns to stop the contagion. The executive order, which will be soon signed by the Trump administration, could have varying implications on Indians

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand what could this mean for Indians amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

