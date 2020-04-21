App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Donald Trump's immigration ban: Decoding its impact on Indians

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does 3 point analysis to understand what could this mean for Indians amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has announced he will order a temporary ban on immigration. The announcement came via twitter saying the ban on immigration will be put through an executive order to combat the coronavirus pandemic and to protect the jobs of American citizens.

Millions of Americans are suffering unemployment after companies shed employees amid nationwide lockdowns to stop the contagion. The executive order, which will be soon signed by the Trump administration, could have varying implications on Indians

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand what could this mean for Indians amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 10:07 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #COVID-19 impact #Donald Trump #Immigration ban #IT Sector #Moneycontrol Videos #US visa #videos

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.