Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 07:35 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | Berger Paints Q3FY19 review

Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran does a 3 Point Analysis of Berger Paints Q3 earnings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Berger Paints, India’s second-largest decorative paints company reported better-than-expected Q3FY19 topline.

Volume growth was in high teens, at par with its larger peer Asian Paints. Operating margins, however, contracted as high crude oil prices expanded the cost base.

The company appears to be on a secular growth path as it continues to grow faster than the industry, gaining market share from smaller and unorganised players.

Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran does a 3 Point Analysis of Berger Paints' Q3 earnings.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Berger paints #Business #company #earnings #Results #video

