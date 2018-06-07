In a bid to curb e-waste, Rajasthan govt to buying it from people

In a bid to curb increasing electronic-waste, Rajasthan government is offering to buy e-waste generated in the state.

On occasion of World Environment Day, the Rajasthan government has launched a scheme in which they will buy computers, desktops, routers and other electronic wastes which are no longer in use.

The State Pollution Control Board in also collaboration with Indian oil, Greenspace and Instacash, and have set up the campaign for generating public awareness about proper disposal of e-waste and plastic bags.

“E-waste is becoming a huge problem so to create public awareness, we have started this campaign,” said Aparna Arora, chairman of Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

Around 20 collection points have been set-up across Jaipur city. The government will also provide jute bags in return of a plastic bags to raise awareness and curb plastic pollution.