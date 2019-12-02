1.09 crore trees cut in last five years: Environment Ministry

As many as 1.09 crore trees were cut with government permission in the last five years, the Environment Ministry said on December 2.

In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said in the last five years 1,09,75,844 trees were removed and plantation of more than 12,60,00,000 trees has been stipulated under compensatory afforestation.