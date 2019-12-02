App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

1.09 crore trees cut in last five years: Environment Ministry

In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said in the last five years 1,09,75,844 trees were removed and plantation of more than 12,60,00,000 trees has been stipulated under compensatory afforestation.

PTI
Representational image (Good Free Photos)
Representational image (Good Free Photos)

As many as 1.09 crore trees were cut with government permission in the last five years, the Environment Ministry said on December 2.

In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said in the last five years 1,09,75,844 trees were removed and plantation of more than 12,60,00,000 trees has been stipulated under compensatory afforestation.

"The government policy is to ensure more trees are planted than removed under different developmental proposals approved under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The trees are removed only when it is absolutely necessary. Because of this policy, India's forest cover is increasing," he said.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:30 pm

#Current Affairs #environment #Environment Ministry #India #Rajya Sabha

