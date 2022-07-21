English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Gold falls Rs 478; silver tumbles Rs 1,265

    In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,308 per 10 grams.

    July 21, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 478 to Rs 49,830 per 10 grams amid fall in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities.

    In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,308 per 10 grams.

    Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,265 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,616 per kg in the previous trade.

    In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.42 per ounce. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.42 per ounce.

    "Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
    Tags: #Gold #price #rate
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 03:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.