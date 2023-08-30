English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 82.55 : August 30, 2023: ICICI Direct

    August 30, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    Rupee depreciated yesterday amid rise in crude oil prices and dollar buying by importers. Further, rebound in dollar and foreign fund outflows from equity markets weighed on rupee • Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar, optimistic global market sentiments and sharp decline in US treasury yields. Yields are tumbling as data from US showed job openings fell to the lowest level since March 2021 and consumer confidence fell more than expected in August. Reports have boosted hopes that Fed will hold interest rates steady at next month’s policy meeting. US$INR is likely to face hurdle near 82.70 level and move south towards 82.45 level.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 10:41 am

