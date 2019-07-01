Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Perera walks back after hitting 50

Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 28/0

Good start from Sheldon Cottrell as he gives away just 2 runs in the 1st over. Oshane Thomas sends down 4 dot balls in the next over but gets thumped over extra cover for FOUR.

Dimuth Karunaratne shows great awareness at the start of the 3rd over as he swats the ball away from the stumps after jamming out a yorker. He then gets two boundaries against Cottrell as the bowler struggles to find the right length. Good start for Lanka as they’ve put the Windies pacers under early pressure.