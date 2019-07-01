App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jul 01, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Perera walks back after hitting 50

Catch all the live score and updates from match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and West Indies played at Chester-le-Street, Durham.

highlights

  • Jul 01, 04:47 PM (IST)

    SIX! Fuller ball outside off from Cottrell and Fernando pulls the ball to deposit it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 

  • Jul 01, 04:43 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Poor bowling from Holder. Just short of good length and Ferernanado clears mid-on for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 04:42 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball from Holder and Mendis pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a beautiful boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 04:41 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball from Brathwaite and Mendis hits the ball through mid-on for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Overs 16 to 20 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 113/2

    A period where West Indies have fought back with 2 wickets and conceding 22 runs. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are both back in the pavilion due to carelessness. Karunaratne threw his bat on a delivery that was outside off from Holder and edged it to Hope. Perera is run-out due to a non-existent second run. West Indies would want more wickets. Sri Lanka in a rebuilding phase.  

  • Jul 01, 04:34 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball outside off from Holder and Fernando gets a boundary down to third man. 

  • Jul 01, 04:30 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Kusal Perera run out (Cottrell/Brathwaite) 64(51)

    Perera pushes the ball to the off-side and sets off for a single. Perara turns for a second run but Fernando says no. Perera is halfway down the track. Cottrell gives a falt throw to Brathwaite and Perera is short of his crease. 

  • Jul 01, 04:13 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Karunaratne c Shai Hope b Holder 32(48) 

    Length ball outside off from Holder and Karunaratne  throws his bat at it. The ball nicks the outside edge of the bat and  goes to Hope. 

  • Jul 01, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Overs 11 to 15 Roundup! Runs: 42; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 91/0

    A productive phase for Sri Lanka as they accelerate and fetch 42 runs off last 5 overs. Kusal Perera has notched another fifty in this World Cup. The two Sri Lankan openers have given their side a platform from where Sri Lanka can go for a big total. West Indies need wickets. Nothing from the pitch. It is a batting beauty. 

  • Jul 01, 04:06 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Brathwaite bowls short and Perera advacnes down the track to clear mid-on for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 04:02 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Perera! 50 (38)

  • Jul 01, 03:51 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Gabriel and Perera clears mid-on for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 03:51 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Another short ball from Gabriel and Perera pull the ball to fine leg for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 03:49 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Gabriel bowls short and Perera pulls the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 21; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 49/0

    Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne are going steady. The important thing for Sri Lanka is that they have not lost wickets in opening 10 overs. Windies bowlers have been flat. Nothing from the West Indies bowlers that could test the Sri Lankan bowlers. Perera and Karunarathne would now aim to accelerate. 

  • Jul 01, 03:34 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Thomas bowls full outside off enough for Karunaratne to free his arms and drive the ball through point for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 03:32 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Another fuller ball going down leg from Gabriel and Perera flicks it fine-leg for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 03:30 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball down the leg side from Gabriel and Perera flicks it to fine-leg for a boundary. 

  • Jul 01, 03:25 PM (IST)

    Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 28/0

    Good start from Sheldon Cottrell as he gives away just 2 runs in the 1st over. Oshane Thomas sends down 4 dot balls in the next over but gets thumped over extra cover for FOUR.

    Dimuth Karunaratne shows great awareness at the start of the 3rd over as he swats the ball away from the stumps after jamming out a yorker. He then gets two boundaries against Cottrell as the bowler struggles to find the right length. Good start for Lanka as they’ve put the Windies pacers under early pressure.

  • Jul 01, 03:20 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Cottrell is a touch too short this time and Perera charges out and slaps it over mid-off. 

  • Jul 01, 03:14 PM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 03:13 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Cottrell strays onto the pads once again and Karunaratne uses his wrists to flick the ball through the square leg region. 

  • Jul 01, 03:12 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Cottrell pitches the ball a tad too full and Karunaratne whips it off his pads through square leg. 

  • Jul 01, 03:08 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Thomas sends down a back of length delivery and Perera drives on the up sending the ball racing through extra cover. 

  • Jul 01, 03:07 PM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 03:02 PM (IST)

    Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera walk out to open the batting. Sheldon Cottrell has the ball for the first over with Karunaratne on strike. 

  • Jul 01, 02:57 PM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 02:57 PM (IST)

    The players are out on the field for the national anthems. We're moments away from the first over. 

  • Jul 01, 02:50 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: There's some news from the India camp as Vijay Shankar has been ruled out with a toe injury and India have asked for Mayank Agarwal to replace him. 

    Read more here.

