Jul 01, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Perera walks back after hitting 50
Catch all the live score and updates from match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and West Indies played at Chester-le-Street, Durham.
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Kusal Perera run out (Cottrell/Brathwaite) 64(51)
WICKET! Karunaratne c Shai Hope b Holder 32(48)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Perera! 50 (38)
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
SIX! Fuller ball outside off from Cottrell and Fernando pulls the ball to deposit it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
FOUR! Poor bowling from Holder. Just short of good length and Ferernanado clears mid-on for a boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Holder and Mendis pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a beautiful boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Brathwaite and Mendis hits the ball through mid-on for a boundary.
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 113/2
A period where West Indies have fought back with 2 wickets and conceding 22 runs. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are both back in the pavilion due to carelessness. Karunaratne threw his bat on a delivery that was outside off from Holder and edged it to Hope. Perera is run-out due to a non-existent second run. West Indies would want more wickets. Sri Lanka in a rebuilding phase.
FOUR! Fuller ball outside off from Holder and Fernando gets a boundary down to third man.
WICKET! Kusal Perera run out (Cottrell/Brathwaite) 64(51)
Perera pushes the ball to the off-side and sets off for a single. Perara turns for a second run but Fernando says no. Perera is halfway down the track. Cottrell gives a falt throw to Brathwaite and Perera is short of his crease.
WICKET! Karunaratne c Shai Hope b Holder 32(48)
Length ball outside off from Holder and Karunaratne throws his bat at it. The ball nicks the outside edge of the bat and goes to Hope.
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup! Runs: 42; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 91/0
A productive phase for Sri Lanka as they accelerate and fetch 42 runs off last 5 overs. Kusal Perera has notched another fifty in this World Cup. The two Sri Lankan openers have given their side a platform from where Sri Lanka can go for a big total. West Indies need wickets. Nothing from the pitch. It is a batting beauty.
FOUR! Brathwaite bowls short and Perera advacnes down the track to clear mid-on for a boundary.
FIFTY up for Perera! 50 (38)
FOUR! Fuller ball from Gabriel and Perera clears mid-on for a boundary.
FOUR! Another short ball from Gabriel and Perera pull the ball to fine leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Gabriel bowls short and Perera pulls the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 21; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 49/0
Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne are going steady. The important thing for Sri Lanka is that they have not lost wickets in opening 10 overs. Windies bowlers have been flat. Nothing from the West Indies bowlers that could test the Sri Lankan bowlers. Perera and Karunarathne would now aim to accelerate.
FOUR! Thomas bowls full outside off enough for Karunaratne to free his arms and drive the ball through point for a boundary.
FOUR! Another fuller ball going down leg from Gabriel and Perera flicks it fine-leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller ball down the leg side from Gabriel and Perera flicks it to fine-leg for a boundary.
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 0; Sri Lanka 28/0
Good start from Sheldon Cottrell as he gives away just 2 runs in the 1st over. Oshane Thomas sends down 4 dot balls in the next over but gets thumped over extra cover for FOUR.
Dimuth Karunaratne shows great awareness at the start of the 3rd over as he swats the ball away from the stumps after jamming out a yorker. He then gets two boundaries against Cottrell as the bowler struggles to find the right length. Good start for Lanka as they’ve put the Windies pacers under early pressure.
FOUR! Cottrell is a touch too short this time and Perera charges out and slaps it over mid-off.
FOUR! Cottrell strays onto the pads once again and Karunaratne uses his wrists to flick the ball through the square leg region.
FOUR! Cottrell pitches the ball a tad too full and Karunaratne whips it off his pads through square leg.
FOUR! Thomas sends down a back of length delivery and Perera drives on the up sending the ball racing through extra cover.
Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera walk out to open the batting. Sheldon Cottrell has the ball for the first over with Karunaratne on strike.
The players are out on the field for the national anthems. We're moments away from the first over.
UPDATE: There's some news from the India camp as Vijay Shankar has been ruled out with a toe injury and India have asked for Mayank Agarwal to replace him.
