App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

No doubt pitch will miss you: PM Modi to Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has been replaced by young Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 joined a host of cricketers to offer his sympathy to injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, saying "the pitch will miss you." Dhawan's World Cup campaign ended with a thumb fracture sustained during the match against Australia.

"Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation," Modi tweeted, quoting Dhawan's message in which the left-handed batsman had announced he won't be able to participate any further in the World Cup.

Dhawan has been replaced by young Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad.

Close
Many former cricketers from India and abroad also offered words of sympathy for Dhawan, wishing him a quick recovery.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #cricket #ICC World Cup 2019 #Narendra Modi #Shikhar Dhawan

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.