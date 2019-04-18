IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs CSK match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved up to fifth spot on the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a six wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 33 at Hyderabad. SRH now have 8 points from 8 matches.

Chennai who suffered only their second loss of the season continue to occupy top spot.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.244 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.114

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 33 ( SRH vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 15 wickets.