you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs CSK match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved up to fifth spot on the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a six wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 33 at Hyderabad. SRH now have 8 points from 8 matches.

Chennai who suffered only their second loss of the season continue to occupy top spot.

Catch all the highlights from SRH vs CSK here.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101
Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418
Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.244
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.114

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 33 ( SRH vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 15 wickets.

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:45 am

