English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    India thrash Sri Lanka by 67 runs in first ODI, take 1-0 series lead

    Virat Kohli's 113 off 87 balls set up India's big total of 373 for 7 after the home team was invited to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70.

    PTI
    January 10, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
    Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

    Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

    India rode on batting maestro Virat Kohli's 73rd international hundred to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Tuesday.

    Kohli's 113 off 87 balls set up India's big total of 373 for 7 after the home team was invited to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70.

    Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) shared five wickets between them as India restricted Sri Lanka to 306 for 8 in 50 overs.

    Captain Dasun Shanaka (108 not out) top-scored for Sri Lanka while Pathum Nissanka contributed 72.

    Brief Scores: India: 373/7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83, Shubman Gill 60).

    Sri Lanka: 306 for 8 in 50 overs (Dasun Shanaka 108 not out, Pathum Nissanka 72, Dhananjaya de Silva 47; Umran Malik 3/57, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).
    PTI
    Tags: #cricket #india vs Sri Lanka #Sports #Virat Kohli
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 09:42 pm