Chris Gayle: Here's a look at the records held by the Universe Boss

Chris Gayle may have stepped off a cricket field wearing the West Indies ODI uniform for the last time against India, here's a look at the records held by the Universe Boss. 1/9 The 'Universe Boss' finishes as the most capped ODI player for the West Indies having made 301 appearances breaking Brian Lara's previous record of 299 ODI caps. Gayle also finishes as the Windies' highest ODI run-scorer surpassing Lara's tally with 10408 runs to his name. 2/9 Chris Gayle holds the record of smashing the first century in Twenty20 Internationals. He scored a blistering 57-ball 117 against South Africa in the opening match of the first edition of World Twenty20 in 2007. 3/9 In 2015, Gayle became the first man to hit a double-hundred in a World Cup match. The occasion came when he hammered 215 against Zimbabwe. 4/9 The West Indian is one of only four batsmen to have scored two Test triple hundreds. The other three batsmen in this elite company being Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Virender Sehwag. 5/9 Chris Gayle holds the unique record of hitting the first ball of a Test match for a six. The event happened in 2012 when he lifted Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi for six. 6/9 He is the first player to hit all 6 balls in an over for four in Test cricket. He achieved the feat against former England pacer Matthew Hoggard in a Test match in 2004. 7/9 The Jamaican is the only batsman to have a triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is. 8/9 He holds the records of the fastest century of IPL, the highest score of IPL and maximum sixes in an innings of the league. Interestingly, all the records came in same innings. The 30-ball hundred is the fastest ton in professional cricket. 9/9 The self-proclaimed Universe Boss became the first batsman to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat while playing in the 2017 season of IPL. Gayle reached the record while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Lions in Rajkot. First Published on Aug 15, 2019 04:08 am