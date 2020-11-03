BCCI will send Rohit Sharma on India tour of Australia if he is declared ‘fit’

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on November 3 that Rohit Sharma would be allowed to be a part of the upcoming India tour of Australia if he is declared fit.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ganguly has assured fans that both Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma, who are recovering from injuries, are being monitored closely. He said that the selectors are ready to include them in the squads too, but the board would not want them to play unless they are full fit.

The BCCI president said, "We are monitoring Ishant and Rohit. Ishant is not completely out. He will become a part of the Test series. With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position."

Notably, the Mumbai Indians captain has not played a game since the match with Kings XI Punjab on October 18, where he picked up a hamstring injury.

However, he has not been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 yet, although he wasn’t named in India’s ODI, T20, or Test squads for the upcoming Australia tour. Ishant, on the other hand, was ruled out of IPL 2020 after he sustained an injury to his rib cage.