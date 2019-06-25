Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: As it happened

Shakib Al Hasan (Man of the Match): It's been great (the support from fans) throughout this World Cup. They have been supporting us from the first game and luckily we have started well and they gave been supporting us all through so far. Hopefully it will continue in the next few games as well. Five wickets obviously (which was special). It was important to bat deep and I had to really work hard for my 50 runs. Without Mushy (Rahim) we would not have got where we got. Others chipped in with the bat as well. Overall, it's a team effort and we know its gonna get tough with three spinners. Before this World Cup, I was fully prepared and its paying off. A combination of hardwork and luck I guess (about his form in this tournament). Two more important games are coming up for us. India and Pakistan, we have to play to the best of our ability to won those matches but this win will give us a lot of confidence.