Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: As it happened

Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh Captain): The crowd has been really superb for us and the atmosphere has been amazing. He (Shakib) has been outstanding for us in the tournament, he keeps scoring runs in every game and also comes on to bowl whenever needed. That partnership between Mushy and Shakib was important, as the track wasn't easy to bat on. Tamim batted well too and then the finish from Mahmudullah and Mosaddek was also crucial. Obviously, that's a call for the physio to make (on Mahmudullah's calf injury) but there's a week left and I think he should be fine. If we play well, we should be able to do well (against India and Pakistan).
Jun 24, 11:00 PM (IST)
Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan Captain): Obviously, the last game was tough but today, we weren't good on the field and gave 30-40 runs extra. It was a slow wicket with help for the spinners but batting wasn't that hard. Credit to Shakib, he bowled really well. He is a strong hitter, so we wanted to hold him back and hence, sent Ikram up so that he could rotate the strike. But it didn't work. We have done a lot of good things in the tournament. To do well in such a tournament, you need to prepare well. We didn't have some things going our way like some key injuries and all.
Jun 24, 10:57 PM (IST)
Shakib Al Hasan (Man of the Match): It's been great (the support from fans) throughout this World Cup. They have been supporting us from the first game and luckily we have started well and they gave been supporting us all through so far. Hopefully it will continue in the next few games as well. Five wickets obviously (which was special). It was important to bat deep and I had to really work hard for my 50 runs. Without Mushy (Rahim) we would not have got where we got. Others chipped in with the bat as well. Overall, it's a team effort and we know its gonna get tough with three spinners. Before this World Cup, I was fully prepared and its paying off. A combination of hardwork and luck I guess (about his form in this tournament). Two more important games are coming up for us. India and Pakistan, we have to play to the best of our ability to won those matches but this win will give us a lot of confidence.
Shakib Al Hasan returns to the attack in the 41st over and gets tonked for a massive six by Shinwari. The duo bring up their 50-run partnership in the next over. The partnership was just beginning to threaten but Shakib gets the breakthrough in the 43rd over sending back Najibullah. He becomes only the second player after Yuvraj Singh to score 50-plus and take five wickets in a World Cup match.
Mustafizur then gets rid of Rashid in the next over to pile up the pressure on Afghanistan. Shakib bowls out in the 45th over finishing with figures of 10-1-29-5. He’s been brilliant for Bangladesh all through the tournament so far.
Jun 24, 10:30 PM (IST)
WICKET! Rashid c Mortaza b Mustafizur 2 (3)
Mustafizur bangs the ball short and Rashid goes for the pull but picks out Mortaza at midwicket. Bangladesh just 2 wickets away from victory now.
Najibullah's resistence is brought to an end as he charges out and misses with the slog. Rahim has all the time in the world to whip off the bails as Shakib becomes the first Bangladeshi player to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match.
Jun 24, 10:12 PM (IST)
SIX! Shakib tosses up the last delivery of the 41st over and Shinwari sends it flying over long-off.
Bangladesh get a gift really at the start of the 36th over when Liton runs out Ikram. Najibullah Zadran then walks out to bat. He and Samiullah Shinwari then decide to take on the bowlers and start showing some real attacking intent.
They manage to negotiate the other overs without losing any runs but aren’t scoring as quickly as required to stand a chance of winning this game. 97 runs required to win now from the last 60 balls. It’s still possible but Afghanistan don’t enjoy the depth to pull this off. They’ll have to pull off something special here.
Jun 24, 10:00 PM (IST)
FOUR! Mustafizur pitches the ball short and Shinwari chops it over backward point to the boundary.
Jun 24, 09:56 PM (IST)
FOUR! Najibullah charges out against Hossain and cuts the ball over extra cover.
FOUR! Najibullah dances down the track and gets off the mark with a boundary over mid-on.
Jun 24, 09:50 PM (IST)
FOUR! Shinwari goes for the sweep and paddles the ball over short fine leg.
Jun 24, 09:49 PM (IST)
WICKET! Ikram run out (Liton Das) 11 (12)
Very lazy running from Ikram. Shinwari deflects the ball to the leg-side and Ikram sets off for a single but is sent back. Liton picks up the ball at short midwicket and disturbs the bails with a direct-hit. Ikram should've made it back safely but he fails to put in a dive and pays the price.
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as England and Australia lock horns at Lord's, London starting at 3 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye!
Overs 46 to 47 Roundup! Runs: 6; Wickets: 2; Afghanistan 200/10
It takes just two overs for Bangladesh to clean up the last two wickets. Mustafizur gets rid of Rashid in the 46th and then Mohammad Saifuddin cleans up Mujeeb in the next.
Shinwari was still putting up a fight from the other end and finished unbeaten on 49 off 51 balls. He looked a bit miffed at being denied an opportunity to complete his half-century.
WICKET! Mujeeb b Saifuddin 0 (4)
Mujeeb has a wild swing at the fuller delivery from Saifuddin but misses as the ball clatters into the stumps. That wraps up a brilliant performance from Bangladesh.
FOUR! Saifuddin sends down a fuller length delivery and Shinwari slams it straight past the bowler.
WICKET! Dawlat c Rahim b Mustafizur 0 (8)
Mustafizur strikes again as he sends down a cutter and Dawlat is beaten by the bouncer. He gets a faint edge on the ball though and the umpire yields after a long appeal from The Fizz.
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 2; Afghanistan 194/8
Shakib Al Hasan returns to the attack in the 41st over and gets tonked for a massive six by Shinwari. The duo bring up their 50-run partnership in the next over. The partnership was just beginning to threaten but Shakib gets the breakthrough in the 43rd over sending back Najibullah. He becomes only the second player after Yuvraj Singh to score 50-plus and take five wickets in a World Cup match.
Mustafizur then gets rid of Rashid in the next over to pile up the pressure on Afghanistan. Shakib bowls out in the 45th over finishing with figures of 10-1-29-5. He’s been brilliant for Bangladesh all through the tournament so far.
WICKET! Rashid c Mortaza b Mustafizur 2 (3)
Mustafizur bangs the ball short and Rashid goes for the pull but picks out Mortaza at midwicket. Bangladesh just 2 wickets away from victory now.
WICKET! Najibullah st Mushfiqur b Shakib 23 (23)
Najibullah's resistence is brought to an end as he charges out and misses with the slog. Rahim has all the time in the world to whip off the bails as Shakib becomes the first Bangladeshi player to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match.
SIX! Shakib tosses up the last delivery of the 41st over and Shinwari sends it flying over long-off.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 34; Wickets: 1; Afghanistan 166/6
Bangladesh get a gift really at the start of the 36th over when Liton runs out Ikram. Najibullah Zadran then walks out to bat. He and Samiullah Shinwari then decide to take on the bowlers and start showing some real attacking intent.
They manage to negotiate the other overs without losing any runs but aren’t scoring as quickly as required to stand a chance of winning this game. 97 runs required to win now from the last 60 balls. It’s still possible but Afghanistan don’t enjoy the depth to pull this off. They’ll have to pull off something special here.
FOUR! Mustafizur pitches the ball short and Shinwari chops it over backward point to the boundary.
FOUR! Najibullah charges out against Hossain and cuts the ball over extra cover.
FOUR! Najibullah dances down the track and gets off the mark with a boundary over mid-on.
FOUR! Shinwari goes for the sweep and paddles the ball over short fine leg.
WICKET! Ikram run out (Liton Das) 11 (12)
Very lazy running from Ikram. Shinwari deflects the ball to the leg-side and Ikram sets off for a single but is sent back. Liton picks up the ball at short midwicket and disturbs the bails with a direct-hit. Ikram should've made it back safely but he fails to put in a dive and pays the price.
