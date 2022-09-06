English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Akal Takht, SGPC condemn hateful comments against cricketer Arshdeep Singh

    They said the cricketer has been a deliberate target of hatred.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    Arshdeep Singh then chipped in with two wickets and Ravi Bishnoi took another it looked like SRH were going to fall short of reaching 200 runs. SRH lost 5 wickets in 15 runs. Kane Williamson, still at the crease, made sure his team made 201. Target for KXIP: 202 (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

    Arshdeep Singh then chipped in with two wickets and Ravi Bishnoi took another it looked like SRH were going to fall short of reaching 200 runs. SRH lost 5 wickets in 15 runs. Kane Williamson, still at the crease, made sure his team made 201. Target for KXIP: 202 (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

    Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday condemned hateful comments against cricketer Arshdeep Singh on social media after he dropped a catch in an India-Pakistan match in Dubai. They said the cricketer has been a deliberate target of hatred.

    "(Jathedar) Harpreet Singh said that this phenomenon is extremely dangerous for the world, and if a common opinion is not formed globally to strictly stop such mischievous acts of destroying the character of the follower of a faith, it is natural that there will be cracks among the humanity in future," a statement said. Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. Both the Sikh laders said sports is an important medium for promoting brotherhood but targeting of sportsmen under "hateful thinking" will only create problems.

    They said deliberate belittling of the performance of Arshdeep Singh and spreading false propaganda against him is a part of the process of targeting the achievements of Sikhs for the country and at the world level, the statement said. On Monday, several Punjab leaders cutting across party lines came out in support of the fast bowler, who faced brutal social media trolls for dropping the catch in the high-voltage match.

    Pakistan won the Super 4 Asia Cup match on Sunday by five wickets.
    PTI
    Tags: #Akal Takht #Arshdeep Singh #cricket #SGPC
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 08:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.