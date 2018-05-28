App
May 28, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 uncapped Indians who impressed the most in IPL 2018

Uncapped Indian players have shown great potential in IPL 2018 and many of them look ready to be blooded into the national side.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Premier League is a tournament where talent meets opportunity. It has always been a stage where great talent explodes. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) and Sunil Narine have all rose from IPL to become the stars they are today. Every year foreign and Indian players rub their shoulders against each other and dish out their best. And 2018 was no different. From an Indian point of view, there were many uncapped Indian players who showed great potential and looked ready for the grind of international cricket. And needless to say that the future of Indian cricket looks great.

Young KKR pacer Shivam Mavi bowling at over 140 kmph was a breathtaking sight for an Indian cricket lover. And so was seeing batsmen like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan smacking the bowlers all-round the park with authority. In this year’s IPL, the young Indian brigade has displayed a fearless brand of cricket. They are not afraid to take on the best in the world and play with disdain.

So let’s take a look at the top five uncapped Indian players who look the most ready to break into the Indian team in the near future.

Rishabh Pant

There was never a doubt over his hitting prowess but IPL 2018 has been Pant-astic for Rishabh! The wicketkeeper-batsman had a breakout season as he finished as the highest run-scorer after the league stage. He was the first Indian to score an IPL century this year and his score of 128* is the highest individual score by any batsman this season. In just 14 matches, he amassed 684 runs at an average of 52.61 and a blazing strike rate of 173.60. He also hit the most sixes (37) and fours (68). His reverse pull shots over third man or one-handed sixes that were deposited deep into the stands, he did knock the selectors’ doors quite hard.

Siddarth Kaul

With 19 wickets from 15 matches so far, Kaul has been in red-hot form this season. His economy rate might be on a little higher side but he has given Hyderabad the all-important wickets almost every time he has had the ball in his hand. And quite deservingly, he got the national call-up for India’s limited overs tour of Ireland and England.

Mayank Markande

The leg-spinner had a dream start to his IPL career as he picked up a 3-wicket haul against a mighty Chennai Super Kings batting line-up, which included the precious wicket of MS Dhoni as well in the season opener. Mayank impressed everyone with his leg-spinners and equally effective googlies as he finished with 15 wickets from 14 matches.

Sanju Samson

Like the previous five years, Sanju Samson again proved why he is regarded as one of the most talented batsmen in the country. He might’ve blown hot and cold in May but he was simply superb in April. With every shot in his repertoire, Samson looks a complete batsman who doesn’t rely on slogging as he plays proper cricketing shots to score most of his runs. With 441 runs from 15 matches, Samson capped an impressive season this year.

Prithvi Shaw

It is not for no reason that this youngster is called a prodigy. His numbers might not look that great but he does pack a punch when he hits the ball. Pleasing to the eye, his strokeplay looks to be that of a very accomplished batsman. In the 9 matches he played for Delhi, he scored 245 runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.12.

 

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Mayank Markande #Prithvi Shaw #Rishabh Pant #Sanju Samson #Siddarth Kaul

