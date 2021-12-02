INSACOG has sequenced over 1.02 lakh SARS-CoV-2 genomes till November 25: Govt

(Representative image: Reuters)

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has sequenced 1,02,880 genomes of the virus, the science and technology ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Science and Technology Ministry, Jitendra Singh, said a total of 17 COVID-19 bio-repositories have been notified by the government.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), being coordinated by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), as on November 25, 2021 has sequenced 1,02,880 SARS-CoV-2 genomes," Singh said in a written response.