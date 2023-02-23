Contract to set up BPCL green hydrogen unit in Madhya Pradesh to be awarded in March

BPCL will be using the entire capacity to replace a part of the company's captive requirements, currently met through grey hydrogen sources.

Price bids to set up Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)'s green hydrogen unit in Madhya Pradesh are to be opened this week. Company officials on February 23 said a final award for the project will take place by March or early April this year.

BPCL is setting up a 20 mega watt green hydrogen unit in Madhya Pradesh, the largest in India so far. "We have received interest from six to eight firms," said Dibyendu Sarkar, general manager-renewables of the company, who spoke on the sidelines of CII Green Conclave in Mumbai.

BPCL will be using the entire capacity to replace a part of the company's captive requirements, currently met through grey hydrogen sources.

The official said that once awarded the unit is likely to start production in two years' time.

All three oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India - BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation, have adopted net zero emissions targets. BPCL aims to achieve it by 2040. Green energy investments such as the Madhya Pradesh green hydrogen unit are steps in the direction to achieve these targets.