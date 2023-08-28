UPS launches its first tech centre in India; aims 1,000-strong workforce by 2025

Earlier this year, UPS said it is making a strategic investment of USD 15-20 million in India that will complement its existing technology teams in the US and Europe.

Global shipping and logistics firm UPS Technologies on Monday inaugurated its first technology centre in the country in Chennai.

The company said 100 people have already been hired for the facility and plans are afoot to add 350 more staffers by the end of the year.

In a release, UPS said the company is looking to increase its workforce across the country to 1,000 by 2025.

Spread across 51,000 sq ft, the new facility is focussed on innovations that make it easier for its customers to do business and will be headed by Subramani Ramakrishan, Vice President for UPS Technology Centres in India, the company said.

According to the release, UPS will host community workshops that will include career counselling and training sessions while upskilling programmes will complement the company's partnership with the government on several initiatives.

''These centres will enable us to offer an unparalleled logistics experience for our customers, through advanced technologies, including AI, automation and robotics,'' Bala Subramanian, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at UPS, said.

''We will focus on nurturing local talent, especially women and people from rural areas,'' he added.