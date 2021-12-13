MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zydus gets nod to conduct Phase II clinical study in patients with CAPS in Australia

The company has received permission to initiate the Phase II clinical study of its NLRP3 inhibitor ’ZYIL1’ in patients with CAPS in Australia.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Vivimed Labs | Ramesh Krishnamurthy has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Vivimed Labs | Ramesh Krishnamurthy has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received approval to commence Phase II clinical study of its upcoming product with patients suffering with Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS) in Australia.

The company has received permission to initiate the Phase II clinical study of its NLRP3 inhibitor ’ZYIL1’ in patients with CAPS in Australia.

The clinical trial in Australia will study the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in patients with CAPS, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

CAPS is a rare life-long auto-inflammatory condition, and is classified under orphan diseases. CAPS patients also experience multiple neurological complications like sensorineural hearing loss, migraine, headache, aseptic meningitis and myalgia.

"The CAPS patient community has very limited treatment options and there is a huge unmet medical need. We are committed to develop novel therapies, and ZYIL1 has potential to treat several autoimmune diseases," Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj R Patel noted.

Close
Cadila Healthcare is the listed entity of the Ahmedabad-based drug maker. ZYIL1 is a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor. It was found to be safe and well-tolerated in Phase I trials.
PTI
Tags: #Australia #Business #Companies #Zydus
first published: Dec 13, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.