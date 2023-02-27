Zomato seeks hike in commission from restaurants: Report

Zomato and the restaurant industry are locked in a fresh round of conflict as the aggregator wants a hike of 2-6% in commissions, a report in The Economic Times said.

The restaurant industry, however, have not accepted the demand of hike in commission.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) president Kabir Suri said that the matter will be discussed with Zomato.

“We will take this up with Zomato on behalf of our restaurant partners,” the report quoted Suri as saying.

The latest move to raise commission comes in the wake of Zomato reporting widening losses in the third quarter along with reduced deliveries as people flock to dine in after COVID restrictions were removed.

Post results, Zomato's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal said on February 9 that he remains optimistic about the future of the food delivery startup.

Zomato has recently launched its quick home style meal service 'Everyday' targeted at students and office goers.

These meals are delivered in 10-15 minutes and are priced as low as Rs 89 per serving, excluding delivery costs. This would be available for breakfast (8 am-11:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am- 3:30 pm).

The service is currently being piloted in Gurugram. The aggregator aims to take it to other cities soon.