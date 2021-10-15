MARKET NEWS

What is PM Gati Shakti Yojana?

October 15, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST

When the GoI had announced a massive budget of Rs 100 trillion to develop infrastructure, a few people had wondered how money could solve red-tapism. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, launched on October 13, could come as an answer to that. Gati Shakti envisions a digital portal with all existing and planned infrastructure initiatives of 16 ministries and departments for coordinated planning and execution of the projects. Central government departments, including Railways, Roads and Highways, Petroleum and Gas, Power, Telecom, Shipping and Aviation, will be part of it. The plan seeks to end bureaucratic entanglements and break inter-ministerial silos that holds up infrastructure projects and drive up their costs.  

Gati Shakti Plan
