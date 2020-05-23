App
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to resume international flights before 'August-September,' says Civil Aviation Minister

The government had suspended international flights from March 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the government hopes to restart international flights 'before August-September.'

"Our attempt is to start before that. Even if not all international destinations, but a good percentage we can start," the Minister said. He was talking during a Q&A session on Facebook, on May 23.

India had suspended international flights from March 22. Later on, the suspension was extended to domestic flights, coinciding with the national lockdown to limit COVID-19.

Domestic flights will restart from May 25.

Puri was flooded with questions on the social media platform, with users asking about international flights, and sharing information on friends and relatives stuck overseas.

Second phase of the the Government's Vande Bharat Mission to get back stranded Indians, is currently on. Puri said that about 50,000 Indians will fly back in the first 25 days of the mission. Overall, about 1.9 lakh Indians across the globe, have registered to get back.

These flights, which have to be paid for by passengers, were till now being operated by Air India, and its unit Air India Express. Recently, IndiGo because the first private airline to join the exercise.

After 64 flights in the first phase, the second phase of the mission will see 149 flight being operated.

First Published on May 23, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Covid-19 #lockdown

