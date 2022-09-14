English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wadia group-owned Go First confirms Twitter hack as users point out Ethereum co-creator image in social media account

    “All concerned teams investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest,” the airline said

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    A screengrab of Go First Airway's official Twitter account that has been attacked

    A screengrab of Go First Airway's official Twitter account that has been attacked

    Wadia group-owned Go First, which recently deferred its initial public offering (IPO) again till November, confirmed on September 14 that its Twitter page has been hacked saying the airline is trying to regain control.

    “All concerned teams investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest,” the airline said.

    Earlier Twitter users noted that the domestic airline's Twitter profile and header images were changed to show Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin and a crypto giveaway. The profile bio was also altered by the hackers.

    More details are awaited.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Go First #Hack #India #Twitter
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 12:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.