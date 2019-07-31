VG Siddhartha Updates: CCD founder dead, body found

Siddhartha's family gave us letter, so should be genuine: Mangaluru Police Commissioner

Mangaluru’s Police Commissioner said that he had visited Siddhartha's family yesterday to enquire about the missing coffee shop tycoon. When asked about the letter purportedly written by Siddhartha to the Board of Directors of Coffee Day Enterprises, the commissioner told reporters "Siddhartha's family gave us the letter, so it has to be genuine." He also said that a team in Bengaluru is carrying out further inquiries.