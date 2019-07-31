VG Siddhartha Updates: CCD founder dead, body found

Live now
Jul 31, 2019
highlights
VG Siddhartha's body found near Mangaluru
Siddhartha's family gave us letter, so should be genuine: Mangaluru Police Commissioner
Key highlights of VG Siddhartha's journey till date
I-T department questions authenticity of VG Siddhartha's letter
Letter written by VG Siddhartha before disappearance
Press release from emergency board meeting of Coffee Day Enterprises
Editor's Take | CCD founder VG Siddhartha goes missing
5 key points on VG Siddhartha's Coffee Day Enterprises
'I have failed as an entrepreneur,' says CCD owner's letter
VG Siddhartha’s investor’s ‘pressure’ mentioned in letter
Who is VG Siddhartha?
Congress' DK Shivakumar says the CCD founder called on July 28
JUST IN: Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Mangaluru.
Search operations for V G Siddhartha, who was last seen at a bridge near the Nethravati river in Mangaluru on July 29, have been suspended for now and will resume tomorrow, according to a CNN News 18 report.
Axis Bank Tuesday said the Café Coffee Day group, whose founder chairman VG Siddhartha has been missing since Monday night, has repaid some of the loans after he sold his over 20 percent stake in software firm Mindtree to Larsen & Toubro recently. Top bank officials, however, declined to specify to PTI what is the exposure that third largest private sector lender has to the account.
Siddhartha's family gave us letter, so should be genuine: Mangaluru Police Commissioner
Mangaluru’s Police Commissioner said that he had visited Siddhartha's family yesterday to enquire about the missing coffee shop tycoon. When asked about the letter purportedly written by Siddhartha to the Board of Directors of Coffee Day Enterprises, the commissioner told reporters "Siddhartha's family gave us the letter, so it has to be genuine." He also said that a team in Bengaluru is carrying out further inquiries.
People from all walks of life made a beeline to former Chief Minister and BJP leader S M Krishna's residence to express solidarity with the family, which is in a state of shock after his son-in-law, Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, went missing. According to PTI, senior politicians such as former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, chief minister B S Yediyurappa , former chief ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah visited Krishna's residence, 'Shambhavi'.
"The trouble is: Private Equity is a very tempting option, but there are so many things that are involved in the agreement that it actually becomes debt," said Shankar Sharma to CNBC-TV 18. Siddhartha's letter, written before his disappearance, spoke of a private equity partner who forced him to buy back shares and how he faced trouble from the income tax department.
"We cannot have a heavy-handed approach to corporate debt and loan defaults," said Shankar Sharma to CNBC-TV 18, in light of VG Siddhartha's disappearance. Siddhartha's letter, written before his disappearance, spoke of a private equity partner who forced him to buy back shares and trouble from income tax that blocked him from selling Mindtree shares amid the takeover battle that ensued between Mindtree and L&T.
According to a PTI report, teams of National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police scoured the waters under a bridge across the swollen Nethravathi river, where VG Siddhartha was reportedly last seen. Local fisherman, along with their boats, have also joined in the frantic search operations. Police said they are also questioning the car driver.
Karnataka Bank has stated it has no exposure to Coffee Day Enterprises, despite the company's global unit having an outstanding loan of Rs 152 crore. "This is to clarify that our bank does not have any exposure to Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, an entity listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd," Karnataka Bank said. "However, Coffee Day Global, one of the unlisted group companies is enjoying credit facilities with the present outstanding of Rs 152.48 crore,"
Tax officials said that in September 2017 during a series of search and post-search investigations at various premises, Siddhartha had “admitted” to having undisclosed income of Rs 346.46 crore and Rs 118.02 crore that he and Coffee Day Enterprises, one of the many companies company that he founded, had hidden away from reporting to authorities. Read more about the Income Tax department's probe.