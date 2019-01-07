App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber strengthens leadership team, hires Pavan Vaish

Vaish is an alumnus of the Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uber on January 7, announced the appointment of as the new head of central operations.

Vaish joins Uber with over 25 years of experience in building and leading global technology businesses. He was the co-founder and CEO of Daksh e-services, and grew it to a 40,000 people strong organization, while expanding its geographic footprint across Latam, Europe and Asia.

"As we embark on our next wave of growth, we are building and strengthening a team of industry experts and veterans who appreciate the impact of ridesharing and are committed towards innovation for a better tomorrow. Pavan has a proven record of creating and building organizations that leave a legacy and has worked hard to create an inclusive, global culture within organizations over the years. We are confident that Pavan will play a pivotal role in writing the next chapter in the company’s growth journey," said Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India & South Asia, Uber.

Vaish is an alumnus of the Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. He is also a Graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #startups #Uber

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.