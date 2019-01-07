Uber strengthens leadership team, hires Pavan Vaish

Uber on January 7, announced the appointment of as the new head of central operations.

Vaish joins Uber with over 25 years of experience in building and leading global technology businesses. He was the co-founder and CEO of Daksh e-services, and grew it to a 40,000 people strong organization, while expanding its geographic footprint across Latam, Europe and Asia.

"As we embark on our next wave of growth, we are building and strengthening a team of industry experts and veterans who appreciate the impact of ridesharing and are committed towards innovation for a better tomorrow. Pavan has a proven record of creating and building organizations that leave a legacy and has worked hard to create an inclusive, global culture within organizations over the years. We are confident that Pavan will play a pivotal role in writing the next chapter in the company’s growth journey," said Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India & South Asia, Uber.

Vaish is an alumnus of the Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. He is also a Graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School.